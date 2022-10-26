Local residents saying ‘no’ to marijuana shops

By Matt Mackinder

Clarkston News Editor

Just in time for the November election, the Clarkston Village Neighborhood Committee is placing signs around town expressing their message against the medical marijuana proposal which attempts to amend the city charter and “compromise local neighborhoods,” according to Clarkston Mayor Eric Haven.

The group has unveiled a website (NoStoreNearMyDoor.com) that shows the opposition to the proposal that seeks to put two marijuana shops in town that will operate seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The proposal would not permit recreational marijuana sales to any adult but would allow commercial medical marijuana sales under the Medical Marijuana Facilities Licensing Act to qualified patients.

This proposed charter amendment, if adopted, would end the city’s prohibition of medical marijuana facilities and establish a local licensing system and regulatory provisions for medical marijuana facilities to operate within the city.

As of Oct. 23, Haven said the committee has distributed over 150 signs so far.

What are the residents of Clarkston are saying about the medical marijuana proposal? There are many testimonials on NoStoreNearMyDoor.com.

“Whether or not you are in favor of marijuana provision centers in the village, every single one of us should take issue with an outside corporation, bullying their way into our community and wanting to rewrite our laws, put themselves in a position to be exempt from the regulations that all other businesses and residents abide by, and charge our city clerk to oversee their business,” said Carey Stricklin. “The ballot language only speaks of choosing for or against marijuana, (and) that’s not what proposal one is about. Please look into the details of this proposal before voting. There is a hidden agenda that does not have our community’s best interest in mind. In order to save our local government, vote no on the medical marijuana proposal.”

“I am a business owner at 2 South Main Street (Village Cafe) in Clarkston, and I am strongly against the medical marijuana dispensary or grow houses, or provisional shops in Clarkston,” added Bryan Coudret. “I have witnessed the adverse affects that they can have on a community, with the odors, traffic and addictions that arise as a result of these facilities operating.”

Sue Wylie, a member of the Clarkston City Council, said a flyer was recently dropped off at her house regarding the marijuana proposal.

“This proposal is promoted and paid for by an unknown group of people who are not from Clarkston,” Wylie said. “The group is targeting smaller Michigan communities because our small population means they did not need a lot of signatures to get on our ballot.

“I want to bring up a few untruths on the flyer. As medical dispensaries, unlike recreational dispensaries, they will not generate any new tax revenue. Since we do not have blighted or abandoned property in Clarkston, there is nothing to redevelop. I’d be happy to discuss this issue with anyone.”

To contact the village committee, email NoStoreNearMyDoor@gmail.com.