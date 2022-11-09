Local results from Nov. 8 state general election

Connect on Linked in

Here are the state’s general election results pertaining to local elections and votes.

CLARKSTON MAYOR

Eric Haven (incumbent) defeated Scott Meyland, 292-176, to gain another two-year term. There was also one write-in vote.

CLARKSTON CITY COUNCIL

Sue Wylie (incumbent, 297), Amanda Wakefield (272), and Mark Lamphier (233) all earned seats for two-year terms. Three people were running for three open seats. Also two write-ins.

CLARKSTON MARIJUANA PROPOSAL

No: 464, Yes: 102

Of the 805 registered voters in Clarkston, 582 voted (248 absentee, 334 in-person).

CLARKSTON COMMUNITY SCHOOLS BOARD OF EDUCATION

Amanda Love (9,545 votes) and Cheryl McGinnis (incumbent, 8,713 votes) were voted in to the two seats available for the six-year terms.

Greg Need (incumbent, 7,975), Christy Giampetroni (6,543), and Kathy Paul (2,422) did not gain enough votes for election.

There were also 73 write-ins.

CLARKSTON COMMUNITY SCHOOLS BOND PROPOSAL

Yes: 12,646, No: 11,203

INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP SUPERVISOR

Jose Aliaga ran unopposed, getting 13.137 votes. There were 407 write-ins. Aliaga’s term ends Nov. 20, 2024.

INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP POLICE PROTECTION MILLAGE

Yes: 12,035, No: 7,008

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP TRUSTEE

Bill Whitley ran unopposed, garnering 5,423 votes for a four-year term. Also 74 write-ins.

STATE REPRESENTATIVE (52ND DISTRICT)

Incumbent Republican Mike Harris (26,884) defeated Democrat Robin McGregor (19,024) for a two-year term. Also 47 write-ins.

STATE SENATOR (23RD DISTRICT)

Incumbent Republican Jim Runestad (77,829) defeated Democrat Una Hepburn (53,143) to gain another four-year term. Also 169 write-ins.

COUNTY COMMISSIONER (8TH DISTRICT)

Incumbent Republican Karen Joliat (20,191) defeated Democrat Thomas Kurzyniec (13,625) and Libertarian Connor Nepomuceno (604) to earn another two-year term. There were also 34 write-ins.

OAKLAND COUNTY PUBLIC TRANSIT MILLAGE PROPOSAL

Yes: 336,473, No: 252,725

