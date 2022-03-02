Local scout gives back

BY MATT MACKINDER

Clarkston News Editor

A local scout has finished construction on a new playground for Grace Centers of Hope in Pontiac, providing a safe recreational area for the children who live there and fulfilling his final requirement for the rank of Eagle Scout.

Jeffrey Ellingsworth, a junior at Clarkston High School, said he wanted to dedicate his Eagle Project to a cause that would have a lasting effect on other generations. He identified a need at the Grace Centers of Hope childcare center, which serves the children of families supported by the center’s other ministries. While their property did have a small outdoor playhouse, he knew it was time for an upgrade.

Ellingsworth said he funded his project through can drives and donations. Construction began in late July, with Ellingsworth and his grandfather building the basic frame off-site. It was then disassembled and transported by trailer to the center, where his fellow scouts gathered to help with the installation and finishing touches.

The children had used the previous playhouse as a drive-thru restaurant and Ellingsworth knew he wanted to improve their set up. With this in mind, he installed a toy kitchen set inside the new structure alongside the extra drive through windows.

“I hope they use this playhouse in the way they used the old one, but this way they’ll have new freedoms, as well as a much safer space to be themselves.” Ellingsworth said.

As of November 18, Ellingsworth has completed his Eagle Board of Review comprised of scouting volunteers and community leaders, earning the prized Eagle Rank. Only eight percent of scouts ever achieve the rank.