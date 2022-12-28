Local scout project to benefit Clarkston Family Farm

By Matt Mackinder

Clarkston News Editor

Frank Fabrizio recently completed his Eagle Scout project that will be a major benefit to the Clarkston Family Farm.

Fabrizio, a scout in BSA Troop 189 and a senior at Clarkston High School, planned, organized, and executed the fortification of the apple orchard and the chicken and pig grazing areas.

The project included the removal of tremendous amounts of thick, unruly and thorny overgrowth and aggressive vines that had compromised the original fencing, along with removing the damaged fencing.

New deer fencing and chicken wire were installed, and sections of 2×4 wood planks were placed at the top of the fence between the existing posts, reinforcing the framing in order to withstand future overgrowth and vines.

The project was completed with a fresh layer of straw inside and out for weed prevention and pig relaxation. Deer and critters won’t get in, and the chickens and pigs will be safely corralled within the orchard.

For Fabrizio, it was certainly mission accomplished.

PHOTO: Frank Fabrizio proudly poses in front of the newly installed fence. Photo: Provided by Theresa Fabrizio