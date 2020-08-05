Local students thank area police officers

BY MATT MACKINDER

Clarkston News Editor

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage, causing doom and gloom on a global basis, four area students, including three from Clarkston, decided to see past all that and bring some sunshine to local police departments.

“We wanted to show our love and support to them,” said Clarkston Junior High School student Jackie Suida.

Ashby Muzzy and Kaitlynn Suida, from Sashabaw Middle School, Isabella Gungab, from Waldon Middle School in Lake Orion, and Jackie Suida spent last Tuesday evening writing “thank you” cards by hand and sending them to 18 local police departments.

“The police officers have a very tough job,” said Muzzy. “We want them to know how thankful we are for their services.”

“We wanted to show the police officers during this horrible crisis, we know they are there for us,” added Kaitlynn Suida. “We want them to know how much we appreciate it.”

Did the girls do this for any particular reason, other than showing that there can be positives to be seen everywhere in the wake of COVID-19?

You bet they did. And the answer is as mature as the girls themselves.

“We wanted to show our gratitude and appreciation for all they do for our community,” Gungab said.