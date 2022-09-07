Local tabbed 2022 Sigma Beta of Year

Clarkston resident Jessica McDonald has been selected by Psi, her local chapter, as the 2022 Sigma Beta of the Year.

This honor represents the outstanding dedication demonstrated throughout her membership years and in the work she continues to perform.

Sigma Beta is a national philanthropic sorority and as the charity chairman, McDonald has been responsible for organizing her chapter’s fundraisers.

The result of these many fundraisers are the monetary donations available to not only aid individuals in need but to help area organizations in their charity work.

A mother and grandmother, McDonald continues to schedule her family and sorority commitments along with an active volunteer schedule with groups such as the Clarkston Area Optimist Club, where one of her activities includes her husband John in the display of American flags within the village along Main Street with the “Flags for Kids” project. They display the flags on six holidays.

She is a weekly volunteer at a pregnancy center and also volunteers at a sex trafficking center while also makes certain to dedicate quality time to her church.

The Psi chapter will now nominate McDonald to become the National Sigma Beta of the Year at its national convention to be held in Myrtle Beach, S.C., this fall.

— Ruth Schluchter