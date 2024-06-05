Lois June Johnson, 95

Lois June Johnson, of Grand Blanc went to be with her Lord and Savior on May 27, 2024 at the age of 95.

Lois was born in Highland Park, Michigan on February 15, 1929, to Alex and Darlene Jones. Lois graduated from Royal Oak High School in 1947. Arnold and Lois were married September 17, 1949 for a total of 62 years until Arnold’s passing in 2012. They were able to travel throughout the world and spent winters in Florida.

For many years Lois worked for Waterford Schools as a financial bookkeeper.

Mother of Gail (Tim) Jahn and Gary (Sharon) Johnson; grandmother of Courtney (Michael) Plotzke, Major Shaun Jahn – USMC, and Christopher Johnson; great- grandmother of Madeleine and Abigail Plotzke; brother David (Betty). Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

She will be remembered for being gracious, caring, and loving toward her family. She loved the Lord and was saved by grace. Special thanks to Faith Baptist Church- Davison and Vista Springs Trillium Village in Clarkston. They cared for Lois as if she were family.

Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on Monday, June 10 at 11:30 a.m. followed with a memorial service at 12:30 p.m.

Burial will be at White Chapel Memorial Cemetery in Troy.