Lorna Bickerstaff, 95

Lorna M. Bickerstaff, of Waterford, formerly of Clarkston, passed away on November 6, 2022 at the age of 95.

Preceded in death by her husband David, son David, and daughter-in-law Patricia, mother of Kevin (Lisa) Bickerstaff and Ann (late Jan) Jonas, grandma of Scott (Lisa) Bickerstaff, Gretchen Weiss (Travis Payson), Amanda (Dominick) Muller, and Zachary (Julianne) Weiss, great-grandma of Rex, Grant, Juliet, Gannon, Johanna, and Daniel, and sister of David Bell and the late Rex Bell.

Lorna was born in Pontiac to Alford and Elizabeth Bell. She had a wonderful childhood and reminisced of spending time at her grandparent’s farm in Sault Ste. Marie. She had worked at the Clarkston News and was known for the “Recipes of the Week.” She was a member of Clarkston United Methodist Church and Waterford Elks #810. Lorna was very social and enjoyed spending time with family and friends, world traveling, ballroom dancing, bowling and reading.

Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on Thursday, November 10 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral service is Friday, November 11 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Graveside service at Lakeview Cemetery, Clarkston.

Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice.

Online guestbook wintfuneralhome.com.