Louis Tessier, 82

Louis Henry Tessier, of Clarkston, passed away January 30, 2023 at the age of 82.

He was born on July 19, 1940, in Grafton, Vt., son to the late Ralph and Elizabeth Tessier (nee Bennett).

Loving husband of Marva for 60 wonderful years, dear father of Louis Henry Jr. (Ramona) Tessier and Nanette (Craig) Hefner, proud grandfather of Ethan (Samantha) Tessier, Seth Tessier, Heather (Steve) Licari, and Brooke Hefner, great-grandfather of Katelynne, Kasen, Thomas, Eloise, and Tessa, brother of Marion Saunders, Grace Boyd, Lee (Cindy) Boyd, Melvena Boyd, Douglas (Sylvia) Tessier, and Karl Tessier.

Louis served his country proudly in the United States Army. He was a volunteer fireman in Independence Township for many years. In his spare time, he enjoyed kayaking and camping.

A comitial service will take place at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly, on July 19, 2023, at 1 p.m.

Arrangements entrusted to Coats Funeral Home, Waterford.

Memorial donations in Louis’ name may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.

Kindly keep Louis and his family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.