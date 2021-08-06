Louise Green, 88

Louise Marie Green, of Clarkston, passed away peacefully on August 4, 2021 at the age of 88.

Beloved wife of Stephen Hathaway Green for 66 years.

A native of Tarrytown, N.Y., she was born December 27, 1932.

She was preceded in death by her parents Mary and Anthony Gasparovic, her brother Anthony Gasparovic and sisters Mary Jelenek and Veronica (Rudolph) Menna.

She is survived by her sisters Joan (Tom) Kiselak and Therese (Edward) Malone and brother-in-law Joseph Jelenek.

Louise was a loving mother to Stephen Green Jr., Elaine Schneider, Timothy (Fay) Green, Jean Green, Susan (David) Hickey, Laurie Green, Ann Green, Richard Green and Mark (Kristen) Green, and proud grandmother to 21 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

After high school, she worked as a Secretary in New York City for a private detective agency and turned to cooking and homemaking as her family and faith grew. An avid Bible study member and volunteer with the St. Vincent dePaul Society, she supported those in need or crisis in her community.

Before settling in Michigan in 1978, she lived along the East Coast from Maine to Florida. She loved traveling, cooking and caring for her family and friends.

Her laughter, love, faith, strength and devotion will be missed by all.

Visitation at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston is Sunday, August 8 from 2-7 p.m. with a rosary service at 7 p.m. Friends may also visit starting at 10:30 a.m. before her 11:30 a.m. funeral mass at St. Daniel Catholic Church, Clarkston on Monday August 9. Interment will be at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly, at 9 a.m. Thursday, August 12.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the St. Daniel Conference – St. Vincent dePaul Society, c/o St. Daniel Catholic Church, 7010 Valley Park Dr. Clarkston, MI 48346.

