Lucille Bradley, 95

Lucille Reichert Bradley (nee Taylor), of Clarkston, died December 10, 2022 at the age of 95.

Beloved wife of the late John Bradley and Charles Reichert and dear partner Edward McManus.

Survived by beloved son John and his wife Margit Reichert of R.I., stepdaughter Susan Bradley of Calif., Edward McManus’ daughters Carol Pociask, Mary McManus, Jo Ann Potts, and Judy Graney, and brother-in-law George Mattinson.

Preceded in death by brothers Burt and Duane Taylor and twin sisters Charlotte Adams and Shirley Mattinson and stepdaughter Sally Taylor.

Mrs. Bradley resided in Clarkston most of her life, was active in the Clarkston United Methodist Church, and had great enjoyment playing bridge and traveling.

Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.

Friends may visit Clarkston United Methodist Church on Thursday, December 15 at 10 a.m. followed by a funeral at 11 a.m.. Graveside service at Andersonville Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Clarkston United Methodist Church.

