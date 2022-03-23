Luck o’ the Irish in C-Town

St. Patrick’s Day is celebrated annually on March 17, the anniversary of his death in the fifth century.

The Irish have observed this day as a religious holiday for over 1,000 years.

On St. Patrick’s Day, which falls during the Christian season of Lent, Irish families would traditionally attend church in the morning and celebrate in the afternoon.

Lenten prohibitions against the consumption of meat were waived and people would dance, drink and feast on the traditional meal of Irish bacon and cabbage.

This year, the holiday was celebrated in Clarkston in various Clarkston Community Schools classrooms and also at Everest Academy as students learned the meaning of the holiday and ways to observe and recognize the time-honored traditions.

Everest students enjoyed “green day” on St. Patrick’s Day last Thursday.

Fun activities were planned by many teachers, including second grade creating their own “potato head” creatures and participating in class parties.

At CCS, many elementary classes participated in parties with the St. Patrick’s Day theme with many students incorporating the color green into their wardrobe for the special day.

For the 2022-23 school year, St. Patrick’s Day will fall on Friday, March 17, and expect more celebrations to happen all over Clarkston and surrounding areas.

— Matt Mackinder

TOP: Everest third grade students Theodore Sierminski, Branden Sandeen, and Aiden Owens dress in festive colors for their St. Patrick’s Day party. ABOVE: Charlie, one of several therapy dogs for Clarkston Community Schools, joins the St. Patrick’s Day celebration last Thursday in Emily Busuito’s kindergarten class at Pine Knob Elementary. Pictured with Charlie are Coleton Panetta, Aubrey Duffy, Monroe Brandyberry, Noah Walatkiewicz, Miles Benson, Bennett Niswonger, Owen Leblanc, Grady Fuller, Addie Singleton, Ellie Morin, Piper Myers, and Olive Fahringer. Photos provided