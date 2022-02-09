Luigi Nanni, 77

Luigi Lee “Lou” Nanni, of downtown Clarkston, passed away February 7, 2022 at the age of 77.
Brother of Maria (James) Saunders-Audette, uncle of Lisa Saunders.
Preceded in death by his parents Lorenzo and Lina Nanni.
Lou graduated from Servite High School, Detroit, and earned a Bachelor’s degree from Wayne State University.
He retired from Vickers as a senior financial analyst.
Funeral service is at 11 a.m., Friday, Feb. 11, at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the Alzheimer’s Association, Capuchin Monastery Soup Kitchen, or the Blessed Father Solanus Casey Center.
