Luigi Nanni, 77

Luigi Lee “Lou” Nanni, of downtown Clarkston, passed away February 7, 2022 at the age of 77.

Brother of Maria (James) Saunders-Audette, uncle of Lisa Saunders.

Preceded in death by his parents Lorenzo and Lina Nanni.

Lou graduated from Servite High School, Detroit, and earned a Bachelor’s degree from Wayne State University.

He retired from Vickers as a senior financial analyst.

Funeral service is at 11 a.m., Friday, Feb. 11, at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the Alzheimer’s Association, Capuchin Monastery Soup Kitchen, or the Blessed Father Solanus Casey Center.

