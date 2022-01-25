Making an impact locally

BY MATT MACKINDER

Clarkston News Editor

A pair of women with Davisburg connections are in the news for recent business and leadership transactions.

Davisburg-based International Cultural Exchange Services (ICES) has welcomed Jennifer Carpenter as a new local coordinator, while Brittney Ellis, of Davisburg, has been named to the Michigan Political Leadership Program’s Class of 2022.

“My family has recently hosted a student form Spain,” Carpenter said. “It has been a wonderful experience for everyone which we hope to continue. I enjoy learning and being immersed in other cultures and feel it is a great experience for my own children as well.”

Carpenter said she is excited for this new opportunity to work with international high school students and the local families that host them and feels that having exchange students in our local schools and communities increase mutual understanding and improves relationships between countries.

She will be working with families and schools in Davisburg and in the surrounding area.

Carpenter is currently looking for families who would like to host for the school year of 2022.

ICES is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting a peaceful world by increasing international awareness and understanding through cultural sharing experiences

For more information about hosting or working with ICES, contact Carpenter at 248-330-6004 or send an email to her at jcarpenter@icesusa.org.

As for the Michigan Political Leadership Program’s (MPLP) Class of 2022, the group includes 24 fellows whose professional backgrounds range from classrooms to fire halls, small business, advanced manufacturing, and the state Capitol.

Ellis is currently a municipal attorney at The Kelly Firm. She is the elected vice-chair of the Oakland County Conservation District and dedicates her time to ensuring Oakland County residents have access to natural resource information and technical assistance.

Ellis is also a member of the OCBA Municipal Law Committee.

“We are delighted to announce another diverse class of Michigan Political Leadership Program fellows,” said Dr. Matt Grossmann, director of the Institute for Public Policy and Social Research (IPPSR) at Michigan State University. “They follow in the footsteps of more than 700 MPLP alumni whose leadership continues to make its mark across the state.”

Since 1992, MPLP has raised essential funds and designed curriculum and leadership activities to train 24 men and women during 10 months of learning about campaigning, seeking public office and leading once elected.

The Class of 2022 will begin weekend training, including tours, hands-on exercises, leadership simulation, budget negotiation, campaign development, media relations and office seeking workshops, in February 2022. The MPLP class will be traveling to Detroit, Bay City, Traverse City, Roscommon, and Grand Rapids during 2022.

Among MPLP’s more than 700 alumni are 11 seated in Michigan ‘s Legislature. An estimated half serve in elected or appointed positions. Scores more hold offices at the township, city, county, school board and precinct levels. MPLP alumni also lead in nonprofit and for-profit organizations and tribal governing bodies.