Making history

By Wendi Reardon Price

Clarkston News Sports Writer

Thousands of student-athletes participated in the 38th Oakland County Middle School Championship at Clarkston High School, but it was Allison Thurman who made history on June 1.

Thurman, who was a eighth grader at Clarkston Junior High School at the time of the meet, was the first adaptive athlete participating in the event. She raced in her wheelchair in the 100-meter adaptive event, finishing with the time of 43.04.

Thurman and her parents found out the Michigan High School Athletic Association was doing the second year of a 2-year pilot program for adaptive student-athletes in track and field from one of Thurman’s therapists. Thurman joined and has competed all spring season.

“Clarkston has been wonderful with getting on board because this is the first time they have had an adaptive athlete,” said mom, Erica Thurman. “The school has been very supportive – from the coaches to the therapist. We are all very grateful for that. We are really grateful Clarkston was totally on board with having Allison participate.”

Allison shared it was important for her to represent her school and community. She also enjoyed being part of the team.

Erica added when Allison isn’t competing against anyone there are standard times and guidelines that have been developed from the Junior Nationals and Paralympics.

“She has beat those times during this past season,” Erica said. “She beat the standard time during the Oakland County Meet but it wasn’t her personal best.”

Jamie Ryske, the meet manager for the county middle school tournament, shared right now the events are non-scoring.

“The goal is hopefully to raise more awareness of the opportunities for adaptive participants and have possibly more participants next year,” he said.

Allison and adaptive student-athletes will find out this summer if MHSAA chooses to make the program permanent.

Allison, who has Cerebral Palsy, said everyone should be able to have this opportunity and the experience.

She shared what she likes about it is it’s something competitive to do, it’s exercise and it makes her stronger.

Erica added they would like to see more people with a disability be able to participate and to also try it so there are more athletes competing.

Allison also participates in Miracle League Baseball in Lake Orion.

“We did a lot of fund-raising, my husband and I, to get that field started with the support of other people in our community,” said Erica, adding it started with the Miracle League in Southfield. “We saw a need to try to have one in North Oakland County.”

The Representative Council of MHSAA approved a cross country/track and field proposal to allow more tournament opportunities for wheelchair athletes during its winter meeting this year.

It started this past Spring 2022 season at regional and final meets including four events for wheelchair participants in the 100-meter, 200-meter and 400-meter races and shot put.