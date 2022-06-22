Making the grade

Finishing out the school year at Everest Collegiate, freshman-to-be Luca Gjonjaj was presented the Fr. Lorenzo Gomez Renaissance of Values Scholarship. The scholarship is a one-time, $6,000 scholarship to a student’s high school tuition. Pictured, from left to right, are President Michael Nalepa with Luca, Lidija, Lola, Nikola, and Vata Gjonaj. Photo: Provided by Mary Williams/Everest Collegiate