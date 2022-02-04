Malcolm McNeil, 88

Malcolm McNeil, of Clarkston, formerly of Warren, passed away on February 2, 2022 at the age of 88.

Preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years, Marilyn A. (nee. Bleil). Loving father of Joanne (Ralph) Gentile, Kathleen (John) Slayton, and Carolyn (Bruce) Manning. Proud grandpa of Brandon (Jessica), Olivia (Skyler) Zarndt, Drake, Jack, Joseph, Joshua, Rebecca, Sophia, Bruce, and Emma. Great-grandpa of Lennox, Theodora, Maddalena, Barrett, and Zara. Dear brother of Carole (William) Beghein. Brother-in-law of Jane (Steve) Reinhardt and John (late Nancy) Bleil. Also survived by his beloved lady friend Linda Greer. Uncle of many loving nieces and nephews.

Malcolm was proud to serve in the United States Army. Malcolm was a sheet metal journeyman and also taught through Union Local 80. He retired in 1996 after 30 years from Limbach LLC in Pontiac. Malcolm enjoyed country dancing, spending time at the cottage in Presque Isle, and embarking on new adventures.

Family and friends may visit 11 a.m.– 1 p.m. at the Community Presbyterian Church, 4301 Monroe Ave., Waterford, Wednesday, February 9. Memorial service immediately following at 1 p.m. at the church.

