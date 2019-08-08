Many honored as SCAMP winds down after another successful year

Several people help make Clarkston SCAMP the wonderful program it is and five awards were presented during SCAMP’s Welker VIP Day at Independence Oaks, July 30.

“It’s the one time of the year we can say thank you to the people who donate time and money to allow the camp to happen,” said Aimee Baker, Executive Director of SCAMP. “We are so grateful to all of you.”

“I couldn’t be more proud or honored to be surrounded by such wonderful people,” added Joe Fabrizio, Executive Board president. “SCAMP is such a intricate part of our community. It takes a village and this program has been successfully running since the 1970s. It really is a testament to our community and how hard everybody works.”

Anne Evans received the Big Heart Award, which is is presented to individuals who have stepped up in the past year to offer tremendous support for SCAMP.

Rumph Chiropractic received the Bob Brumback Award, presented to a long time member of the SCAMP family who has gone above and beyond to ensure SCAMP’s continuation for years to come.

LaFountaine Automotive Group received the Helping Hands Award, presented to those who have significantly contributed to SCAMP’s success over the years.

Tom and Cindy Vella received the Smiles Award, presented to an individual who helps make the smiles of SCAMPers possible year after year.

The Murray family received the Mel Vaara Award, presented to outstanding staff members whose work embodies what SCAMP is all about.

During the SCAMP’s Welker VIP Day, campers enjoy going swimming, playing games, and a picnic.

A special thanks went out to John Spokaeski who has been putting the picnic on every year for 32 years.

“They are our kids,” John said. “Everyone enjoys working with them.”

SCAMP’s Welker VIP Day is named for John and Sue Welker who made significant donations to SCAMP to assure its continued success. John passed away last year. They celebrated his memory with a birthday cake as his birthday was July 30.

The next fundraiser event is on Friday, Sept. 6 for the 32nd Annual SCAMP Classic at Fountains Golf and Banquet. To register, donate or sponsor, please visit clarkstonscamp.org/golf-classic.

For more information about SCAMP, how to volunteer or upcoming events, please visit www.clarkstonscamp.org.

~Staff Writer Wendi Reardon Price