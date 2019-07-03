CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

NOTICE OF ZONING ORDINANCE

MAP AMENDMENT

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, That at a regular meeting of the Charter Township of Independence Board of Trustees held on June 18, 2019, the Township Board approved the First Reading of the Zoning Ordinance Map Amendment for the properties described as Steeplechase from R-1A Single Family Residential to PRO/R-4 Single Family Attached Residential located on the north side of Mann Road, east of Clintonville Road as shown below:

This zoning amendment will be submitted to the Township Board of Trustees for consideration of second reading and adoption on July 23, 2019, or such later date as may be scheduled and posted in the manner required by law. Requests for further information and questions regarding the above zoning ordinance amendment may be directed to the Independence Township Clerk’s Office during regular office hours, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, or by phone at (248) 625-5111.

The motion to approve this rezoning was moved by Supervisor Kittle, Seconded by Trustee Ritchie.

The vote on the motion was as follows: Yes: 5; Absent: Aliaga; No: 0. The motion carried.

Barbara A. Pallotta, Clerk

INTRODUCED: June 18, 2019

PUBLISHED: July 3, 2019