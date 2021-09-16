Marc Cooper, 72

Marc J. Cooper, of Springfield Township, went to be home with his savior on September 9, 2021 at the age of 72.

Marc was preceded in death by his loving wife of 51 wonderful years, Martha, and his great-granddaughter, Trinity (d. 2014).

Beloved father of James (Hollie) Cooper of Ortonville and Elizabeth (Mark) Delcamp, of Clarkston. Mr. Cooper is also survived by nine grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and his siblings Raymond (April) Cooper, Carolyn (Larry) Walker, Forrest (Joann) Cooper, and Valerie (Jeff) Schatz.

Marc was born on June 6, 1949 to Raymond and Enid Cooper. He was a lifelong Clarkston-area resident and a 1967 graduate of Clarkston High School.

Mr. Cooper attended First Congregational Church of Clarkston and The River, Waterford. Marc was a trustee for Springfield Township. He was a bookkeeper for the First Congregational Church of Clarkston. Marc was the owner of Impressive Printing. He was a longtime referee and umpire. Marc was the past treasurer for the Waterford and District 6380 Rotary and past president of the Clarkston Chamber of Commerce. He was a lifelong minister.

Marc was Huddles the Lion for the Detroit Lions. He was a retired Oakland County Sheriff’s deputy and the original McGruff the crime dog for Oakland County. He was a former employee for Clarkston Schools.

Mostly, he loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Arrangements entrusted to the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.

A memorial service will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 3 at First Congregational Church of Clarkston. The family will receive visitors at the church that day from 2 p.m. until time of the memorial service.

In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to the First Congregational Church of Clarkston Food Pantry or to the family for the future education of Marc’s grandchildren.

Online guestbook wintfuneralhom.com.