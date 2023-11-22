Marching Mountaineers take message to State Capitol

By Matt Mackinder

Clarkston News Editor

LANSING — Everest Collegiate students attended the Michigan March for Life Nov. 8 in Lansing.

Following the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, the battle for pro-life advocates has turned to the state level.

On the first anniversary of the passage of pro-abortion Proposal 3, Everest students joined other Michigan citizens at the State Capitol in peacefully advocating for the protection of human life from conception to natural death.

The group participated in a rally outside the Capitol building before joining in the march, which took place from the Capitol building to the Michigan Hall of Justice and back.

“It was impressive to see all of the people, young and old, gathered together for such an important cause, but, for me, it was more than that,” said Everest guidance counselor Jeanette Ciramella. “I couldn’t help but to feel the emotion and determination of everyone there. The speeches, the sharing of signs, and the cheers. It isn’t often that we have the opportunity to see how we are a part of the ‘good.’ To be with such a diverse group, united behind the truth, was a beautiful thing. What an honor to stand with my students at Everest Collegiate and so many others.”

Everest junior Sarah Bradley said she went to Lansing not knowing what to expect. She noted she had previously been to the March for Life in Washington D.C.

“The Michigan March for Life was an inspiring day for all of us,” Bradley said. “The speakers during the rally encouraged us to spread the pro-life movement through love and charity. It was amazing to see so many people stand up together to protect life.”

For Everest senior Jacob Sasak, the march was what he called “a great opportunity.”

“I enjoyed being able to put into practice the faith that I have been taught since I was young, and what better way to do that than with friends,” Sasak said.

“The most incredible thing about the March for Life was seeing so many people working towards protecting the sanctity of life,” added Everest junior Madelyn Krappmann. “The fight for life can feel like a lonely one, but the march showed that there are countless people ready to unite in speaking up for the voiceless.”

PHOTO: Everest students and staff gather Nov. 8 at the State Capitol in Lansing for the Michigan March for Life. Photo: Provided by Mary Roselli/Everest Collegiate