Margaret Culver, 62

Margaret “Peggy” (Sheren) Culver, of Clarkston, passed away peacefully on June 30, 2022 at the age of 62 surrounded by loved ones.

Peggy was born on June 30, 1960 to (late) Duane and Jean Sheren in the city of Detroit.

She graduated from Avondale High School in 1978, and went on to achieve an Associate’s Degree in Communications.

She met her doting husband Scott Culver in 1983 while working at GM Truck & Bus. On June 28, 1986, they married in Troy, and had three children, Bryan, Rebecca, and Lauren.

Peggy enjoyed working at General Motors for over 30 years and retired as a system analyst in July 2021.

She was known especially for her love of gardening.

Her home is often referred to as her garden of which she spent many days tending to. Peggy also enjoyed baking, cross stitch, word searches, puzzles, traveling, being a good listener, and spending precious time with her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Scott, mother Jean, siblings Deborah, Jeffrey, and Kathleen, children Bryan, Rebecca, Lauren, and Katie (daughter-in-law), and grandchildren Everly, Gwyneth, and Jack.

The family would like to thank the many doctors and nurses who cared and supported her throughout the years.

A private family service will be held, along with an open celebration of life, at their family home on August 6.

For more information please contact me@bryanculver.com.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Life is Good Kids Foundation, by Life is Good Playmakers.