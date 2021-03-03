Margaret Love, 89

Margaret M. Love, of Clarkston, passed away February 21, 2021 at the age of 89.

Preceded in death by husband, Byron.

Mother of Ellis Love, Margo Love, and Heather (Brett) King, grandmother of Cameron and Ryan, sister of Albert (Maretta) Emmons and the late Rosemary Rushing.

Margaret retired from Pontiac Community Schools as an elementary teacher.

She was a wonderful Christian, wife, mother, teacher, counselor, and friend.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at All Saints Episcopal Church, Pontiac.

Interment at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly.

Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.

Memorials may be made to All Saints Episcopal Church.

