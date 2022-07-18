Margaret Price, 93

M. Margaret Price, of Clarkston, passed away on July 14, 2022 at the age of 93.

Wife of the late Robert W. Price Sr., mother of Robert (Karen) Price Jr., grandmother of Amanda Price and Zachary Price.

Preceded in death by her parents Louis Amy and Cecilia Martin, and her brother Jack Amy.

Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.

Memorials may be made to the Humane Society.

