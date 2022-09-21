Margaret Tippen, 67

Margaret “Maggie” A. Tippen, of Clarkston, passed away on the morning of Sept. 7, 2022 at the age of 67.

Born on Nov. 27, 1954, the daughter of the late Richard and Rita (Staley) Tippen.

Beloved wife of Dave Hoffman for 37 years, loving mother of Matt Tippen (Landen Tetil) Hoffman, Erin Tippen (Logan Watch) Hoffman, and Meghan (Isaac Camacho) Hoffman, dearest grandmother of William Isaac, Frances Tippen Hoffman, and the late Colin Watch, dear sister of Kathleen (Martin) Romberger, Maureen (Andrew Kerr) Tippen, and Elizabeth (Stephen) Napier. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and extended family.

Margaret grew up in the Pontiac area and graduated from Pontiac Catholic High School in 1972. She received her Bachelor’s Degree from Michigan State University in 1977 and later earned her Master’s Degree from Merrill Palmer Institute in Detroit.

She married the love of her life, David J. Hoffman on Aug. 3, 1985.

Margaret had just retired in July with 30 plus years in the counseling profession. Maggie touched the hearts and lives of so many individuals during her career as a counselor, working for Catholic Social Services, North Oakland Family Counseling Center and Advanced Counseling just to name a few.

Margaret enjoyed so many different activities, from knitting, hiking, biking, cross country skiing, paddleboarding, cooking, making Shutterfly books, working in her garden, and rock hunting. She loved so many aspects of life, but travel with Dave, spending time with her family and going up to their U.P. home in Christmas, Mich., were her happy places.

She will be dearly missed by all the people she has touched and counseled through the years. Maggie will be remembered for her caring nature, willingness to listen, compassion, and love for life.

There will be a memorial visitation for Margaret at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on Saturday, Sept. 10, 6-9 p.m. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, Sept. 11, noon at the funeral home, with visitation from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service.

Memorial donations may be made to the National Parks of Lake Superior Foundation, in Margaret’s name.

CLICK HERE to be redirected to the landing page where you will find a recording of Maggie’s memorial service.