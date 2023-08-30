Margie Olliffe, 90

OLLIFFE

Margie Mae Olliffe, of Clarkston, passed away peacefully on Aug. 27, 2023 at the age of 90.

She was born on Jan. 10, 1933, in St. Louis, Mo., to parents Cecil and Grace (Petty) Wilmot. She graduated from Clarkston High School in 1955 and soon went to work at Huttenlockers Insurance and then later to Sears in the cash office. Afterwards, she spent 26 dedicated years working as an office supervisor for Oakland County.

Margie thrived in a loving Christian home where she was the oldest of three siblings, brothers Paul and John whom she loved dearly. She was a strong woman of faith and always loved heartfelt conversations and sharing the good news of Jesus Christ with family and friends. She enjoyed music, shopping, and traveling with her brothers and their wives; wherever the road would take them – she loved spending time with her family.

Margie will be lovingly remembered by her children Holly (Vincent) Conforti and Michael Olliffe, brother John D. (Florence) Wilmot, grandchildren Vincent, Anna, Tony, Misty, and Amberlee, and several nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews.

She was preceded in death by both parents, brother Paul Wilmot and daughter Bonnie Olliffe.

Special thanks to the staff at Addington Place for their compassion, care, and comfort.

A memorial service will take place Sept. 7 at 11 a.m. at Coats Funeral Home, Clarkston, 8909 Dixie Highway. Family will receive guests at 10 a.m. until the service begins.