Maria Josephine Spinazze Baylis, 95

Anyone that knew “Marie” considered her to be larger than life – fiercely protective of her big family, never afraid to speak her mind, with indefatigable energy and tremendous caring for anyone in need. Maria Josephine Spinazze Baylis of Clarkston, Michigan, died at age 95 of natural causes on November 10, 2024.

Maria was born in Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada on May 17, 1929 to Giovanni and Clori Spinazze, originally of the Veneto region of Italy, who taught her about hard work, perseverance, and the importance of family. Maria grew up in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, graduated high school 2 years early, and attended the University of Windsor. Her employment in Detroit as a Medical Technologist led to her fateful meeting of a handsome and funny medical student named Shelby Mansfield Baylis. She asked him to join her and friends at the beach one day – and the rest is history.

Maria and the love of her life Shelby married in 1952 in Windsor, Ontario and settled in Bloomfield Hills, MI for the greater part of their marriage, with Shelby serving as Chief of Surgery at Pontiac General Hospital. They later relocated to Clarkston, Michigan to reside on their professional horse racing ranch, and where Shelby opened a family medicine practice and Maria founded North Oakland Home Health Care, working until age 90. Maria was a lover of classical music, Italian opera, home remodeling, and the endless shopping required of having an enormous family. She was also a longstanding parish member of St. Daniel Catholic Church in Clarkston.

Maria and Shelby always wanted a large family and went on to raise 9 children – Linda Baylis Miller, B.M. (Kenneth Miller), Lisa Baylis, M.B.A., Loren Baylis, M.D. (Pauline Joseph Frampton), Lance Baylis, J.D. (Monica Rossi Baylis), Laura Baylis, M.B.A., Larry Baylis, D.O. (Liza Baylis), Louise Baylis, M.B.A., Lincoln Baylis, D.V.M. (Angela Baylis), and Lee Baylis, M.D. (Erin Baylis). They encouraged their children’s education and exposure to arts, culture and sports, and made sure that their lively home was full of food, humor, and love.

Maria was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Dr. Shelby M. Baylis, her dear son Dr. Loren M. Baylis, her precious baby daughter Leigh Ann Baylis, her wonderful siblings Miro Spinazze, Mario Spinazze, Myrna Spinazze and Marino Spinazze, and her close friend Patricia Armstrong McCandliss. She is survived by 8 children (above); 16 grandchildren – Loren Miller, Alexander Miller, Elizabeth Miller Hunten, Samantha AshbyHousman, Spencer Ashby, Kristen Baylis, Shelby Baylis, Morgan Baylis, Noah Baylis, Alexa Baylis, Olivia Baylis, Luke Baylis, Daniel Baylis, Nathan Baylis, Matthew Baylis, and Sadie Baylis; step-grandchildren Meghan Williams Markovich, John Williams, Addie Tincher and Collier Tincher; 13 great-grandchildren – Gabriel and Elliot Miller; Natalie, Max, Drew and Dylan Miller; Lena, Lana, and Loren Baylis; Vivian and Rosemary Hunten; and, August and Louis Housman; and, step-great-grandchildren Ford and Rudy Markovich. She is also survived by her dear sister-in-law Lina Ferranti Spinazze (Miro), many nieces and nephews, and close friend Virginia Haroutunian.

A visitation was held at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home in Clarkston on Thursday, November 14, 2024 from 6 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with the Rosary at 7:30 p.m. The funeral mass was held at St. Daniel Catholic Church, Clarkston on Friday, November 15, 2024 at 11 a.m. with a viewing beforehand at 10:30 a.m. Graveside service Lakeview Cemetery, Clarkston. Donations to the Clarkston Family Farm in Clarkston will be appreciated. You can donate with a check payable to The Clarkston Family Farm (envelopes available at the funeral home) or with a credit/debit card online at www.clarkstonfamilyfarm.com, or using the Venmo handle @Clarkston-FamilyFarm. Thank you

