Maria Lanway, 74

Maria F. Lanway, who resided in Clarkston and Cape Coral, Fla., formerly of Waterford, passed away unexpectedly on March 23, 2023 at the age of 74.

She was born to Jesus and Doralice Garcia in Santander, Spain on May 3, 1948, and immigrated from Spain at age eight.

Beloved wife of Kip for 54 and a half years.

Mother of Nicole (Greg) Nygaard, Natalie (Robert) Kaminski, and Lewis (Brooke Adams) Lanway, and loving grandma “Mimi” of Zoe and Luk Nygaard, Stella and Roxanne Hall, and Averie Lanway and Addison Townsend.

Maria loved spoiling her dog, Lucky. She enjoyed world traveling, gardening, dancing, boating, golfing, swimming, and snow skiing. Maria was a talented cook and made everyone feel welcome; everyone was always fed when visiting the Lanway home, which was a safe haven for many.

Maria always offered a compliment to everyone and found good in any person. Her smile would light up a room. She appreciated her “wonderful life.” Maria valued every moment spent with family and friends. Family and close friends will celebrate Maria’s life at a later date. Private interment at White Chapel Cemetery, Troy.

Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.

Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children.

