Maria Trollman, 75

Maria Luisa Trollman, of Clarkston, passed suddenly at home surrounded by the love of her family on February 1, 2022 at the age of 75.

Beloved wife of Bruce.

Loving mother of Brian (Stacy) Trollman and David (Sara) Trollman, special sister of Anna (late Antonio) Mendez, Francisco (Bonnie) Xavier, Hilda (Paul) McShane, Gerardo (Cheri) Gomez, Rosa (Thomas) Kaczmarek, and Rita (John) Danks.

Preceded in death by her siblings Jose, Graciela, and Velina Gomez. She is also survived and loved by numerous nieces and nephews.

Joining her family on their move to Michigan from Laredo, Tex., Maria was just four years old at the time and only spoke Spanish. Eager to start school at five years old, she learned English in just three months and began kindergarten one semester behind, catching up (and exceeding) her classmates by the start of first grade.

Upon graduating high school, Maria was awarded a scholarship for Bay City Mercy School of Nursing and after completing her studies, she began work as a licensed practical nurse. Later, Maria would go on to specialize in medical Spanish interpretation, helping families navigate complex medical terms in English and Spanish. Serving the community as a nurse with pride and compassion for over 50 years, being a nurse was much more than an extension of the training she received – it was truly her life’s mission.

Maria was incredibly proud of receiving her degree and licensing as a registered nurse in 1991 – a feat she accomplished while working and raising two boys. She would work as a RN in the community for the next 30 years until her retirement in early 2021. From her experiences serving as a nurse in the Sisters of Mercy medical system (Bay City Mercy Hospital and St. Joseph Mercy Hospital), to the 20 years spent serving with Oakland County Mental Health, to her final years of work in home healthcare nursing, Maria’s resume was rife with examples of how very much she cared for and sought to make a difference in peoples’ lives.

Of all the ways she accomplished that goal, perhaps one of the most profound was her abilities as a conversationalist. Plain and simple, Maria loved to talk! Whether in person or on the phone, in Spanish or in English, she thrived on staying in touch and coveted each opportunity to grow closer to people, especially when it came to family and friends. Sometimes it was Maria who made the call, yet often it was a call received by someone on the other end seeking the help that they just knew Maria would provide. Her friends and family often jokingly called her “La Doña,” because she would “hold court” with her jokes and stories. She was the “go-to” person in so many lives.

When she wasn’t working, you would often find her with a needle and thread in hand as she was working out her skills as a seamstress. She prided herself on being able to hem pants or sew together a random Halloween costume. Another of her favorite pastimes was found in the joy of reading. Gravitating more to the genres of mysteries and fiction, Maria wasn’t particular, she simply loved to read. During her work as a home healthcare nurse, she would consume books on tape (or CD) as she drove around town checking on patients. She was also an avid reader of newspapers and astonished people with how well-versed she was on current events, trends, sports, or any number of subjects.

Maria was also known for her skills as a chef, renowned for her Mexican cooking and inventive takes on dishes. Her baked beans that made your eyes roll back in your head out of sheer delight – Maria definitely knew her way around the kitchen. Always on the lookout for new recipes and with a willingness to try something new, all she needed was a stove, an oven, and some good company to whip up the perfect meal. With a mischievous wink, she was infamous sneaking a cookie, a donut, or a piece of candy to her patients. Maria knew sometimes the best way to a person’s heart was through their stomach.

Yet perhaps most special of all was Maria’s deep and abiding faith. A devout Catholic and decades-long parishioner of St. Daniel Catholic Church of Clarkston, she was faithfully a servant of God and enjoyed being active and involved in the church’s outreach to the community. She served as the vice president of the board of St. Daniel where she was an integral part of the church’s growth and the extension of compassion that sets St. Daniel apart in the community. Throughout the years at St. Daniel, she would support blood drives, offer blood pressure screenings, and provide medical support to events sponsored by the church such as the Angels’ Place Race.

Not only found in her work as a nurse, but Maria’s immense capacity towards the care and compassion of others were defining attributes which simply enhanced her nature of being generous and giving in most everything she did. She will be remembered for her sharp intellect, but that often took a back seat to Maria’s playful and uplifting sense of humor. Making others laugh and infusing a bit of levity into everyone’s life is what made Maria one of a kind. Her humor will be sorely missed, but now she can keep the angels roaring with laughter.

Lastly, on an unusually mild early December day in 1973, Maria’s life wonderfully changed when she married the love of her life, Bruce Trollman. They were married at St. Hyacinth Catholic Church in Bay City and would go on to share over 48 years growing deeper in love with each passing day. She leaves her beloved Bruce to cherish her memory and the legacy of love that impacted the hearts of so many. She will be missed immensely and loved eternally.

Friends may visit the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston, on Sunday, February 6, from 3-7 p.m. A funeral mass will be held the following day, Monday, February 7 at St. Daniel Catholic Church, Clarkston, at 11 a.m. Friends may arrive to church any time after 10:30 a.m. Interment at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly, Monday at 1:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are encouraged to St. Daniel Catholic Church or Angels’ Place.

Online guestbook wintfuneralhome.com.