Marian Lohff, 91

Marian E. Lohff, of Clarkston, formerly of Magnolia, Ark., went to be with her Lord on the morning of September 25, 2022 at the age of 91.

She is preceded in death by her husband of over 40 years, Delton “Del” Lohff.

Mother of Beverly Weddle and Barbara (Fernando Sanchez) Lohff, grandmother of Derek Weddle, Danielle (Gary Drinan) Weddle, Miguel Sanchez, Sonia Sanchez, and Adrian Sanchez, great-grandmother of Alexis, Hazel, and Branson.

Also preceded in death by her siblings Charles E. Richardson and Robert Richardson, as well as her parents Oscar (Jennie) Richardson.

Marian moved to Michigan in 1955, and was a proud graduate of the Music School at Oakland University.

She was employed by Pontiac General Hospital where she worked as a phlebotomist.

Growing up in the south, Marian was a proud and devoted southern Baptist. As she attained her musical talents, Marian’s ministry was found in serving as a church organist which she did for a number of area churches. Her musical gifts also translated to the time she spent singing in the choir at Grace Lutheran Church in Pontiac.

When she managed to find a little “me time,” Marian could often be found on the links where she loved the game of golf.

A memorial service will be held at Calvary Lutheran Church, Clarkston, Saturday, October 1, at 2 p.m. Friends may visit at church beginning at 1:30 p.m., until the start of the service. Inurnment will take place at Lakeview Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are encouraged to Calvary Lutheran Missionaries.

Arrangements entrusted to the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.

Online guestbook wintfuneralhome.com.