Marie Wilmot, 83

Marie Wilmot peacefully passed away at her home surrounded by her family on August 31, 2022 at the age of 83.

Wife of the late Paul Wilmot, beloved mother of Joy (Ray) Higgdon, Mark (Leslye) Wilmot, Troy Wilmot, and Amy (Paul) Valentino. Marie was a loving and dedicated grandmother to Katie, Joe, James, Katrina, Paul III, Demarco, Anamaria, and Roman, dear sister of Alice and the late Albert, Bernadette, Joseph, Donald, and Margaret. Also preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Delia Cadeau.

Marie had a zest for life. Despite battling cancer for many years, she never stopped enjoying life and was always on the go. She loved traveling, music, dancing, shopping and, of course, playing a game of Skipbo with friends and family.

Marie had a special way of touching the hearts of everyone around her. She was known for her generosity, kind heart, and the warmth and welcome she showed everyone she met. A day won’t go by without her being missed greatly and loved eternally. To know her was to love her.

There will be a visitation for Marie at the Coats Funeral Home, Clarkston, on Tuesday, September 6 from 4-8 p.m., rosary at 7:30 p.m. Funeral mass will be held Wednesday, September 7 at 10 a.m. at St. Hugo of the Hills Catholic Church, Bloomfield Hills. Friends and family may visit any time after 9:30 a.m. Online tribute page CoatsFuneralHome.com.