Marilyn Bigger, 95

Marilyn E. Bigger, of Pontiac, went to be with the Lord on July 20, 2022 at the age of 95.

Preceded in death by her beloved husband of 55 years, Alexander A. Bigger, Jr., and her sister Faye (late Jerry) Bigger.

Loving mother of Lynn (Linn) Cowsert, Alexander III (Linda), Gloria (Duane) McIntyre, John (Diana), Genevieve “Gene” (Douglas Fuller) Hoyt, Lyal (Riva), Rev. Dale (Jennie), and Audra. Proud grandmother of 15. Great-grandmother of 21. Dearest sister of Norma (late Frank) Bigger.

Marilyn was a faithful member of Waypoint Church. She loved baking and sharing her goodies with others. Marilyn enjoyed bird watching but most importantly spending time with family and friends.

Visitation is Sunday, July 24 from 4-7 p.m. at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Funeral service os Monday, July 25 at 10 a.m. at Waypoint Church, Clarkston. Interment at Flint Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to Waypoint Church for the Free Methodist Missions.

