Marilyn Johnson, 90

Marilyn Jeanne Johnson, of Waterford, passed away November 6, 2022 at the age of 90.

Preceded in death by her husband Robert “Bob.”

Beloved mother of Mark (Michelle) Johnson and Gail Wotton, grandmother of Marcus (Tara) Johnson, Stephanie (Zach) Beach, Megan Johnson, and Chad Wotton, great-grandmother of Arya, Isla, Evelynn, and Avery, sister of the late Dorothy Barner.

Preceded in death by her parents Neil and Mary Cairns.

Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.

Family services will be held at a later date. Private inurnment at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly.

Memorials may be made to Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly.

