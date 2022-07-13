Marilyn Van Giesen, 94

Marilyn Ruth Van Giesen, of Bloomfield Hills, passed away on July 2 following a stroke at the age of 94.

Loved ones were beside her at the time of her passing.

Marilyn was born on October 26, 1927, to Earl E. and Ruth Norman in Kalamazoo.

She graduated from the University of Michigan with a teaching degree and music minor.

Marilyn married her high school sweetheart Jim Van Giesen, a successful, loving family man.

She taught elementary school before devoting herself to her children. The family made many moves to several states and Canada before settling in the Oakland County area where she taught private flute and piano lessons.

After the kids were grown, she worked for florists Moss Lipinski, Green Plant Design, and Eaton Nursery.

Marilyn was an independent, optimistic, kind, determined, multi-talented individual.

She built her beloved cottage in Glen Arbor after the hardship of Jim’s premature passing because it was a shared dream. Marilyn was the foundation of the family, hosting beautiful gatherings with great food, music, and love. A favorite time was 4th of July fireworks at her house on Hammond Lake. This is where she was fortunate to meet her wonderful second husband Dr. Robert James. They had two great years of travel and fun before his unexpected passing.

Marilyn never backed down from a request for assistance or a challenge, especially when it benefited others. She raised funds to help students attend U of M through Dollars for Scholars and her Alumni Council and volunteered at Goodwill for many years.

She was an active member of many musical groups including Oakville Symphony, Quintet, Birmingham Musicale, Flute Choir, Clarkston Senior Band, and Rainbow Rhythms. Her performances brought joy to family, friends, and community.

Marilyn was a member of the Village Club and loved hosting Easter brunch for the family there. She was a member of Kirk in the Hills for decades, serving as a deacon, participating in Kirk Seniors, and volunteering as a docent for Open Door.

Marilyn’s passions included traveling, bridge, gardening, decorating, music, art, nature, Interlochen Arts Academy where she attended summer camp, anything maize and blue or Wolverine related, and gatherings of family and friends. She has shared her passions and passed many down to children and grandchildren. Marilyn will be deeply missed.

Marilyn was predeceased by her parents Earl E. and Ruth Norman, sister Eleanor Norman, brother Doug Norman, husbands Jim Van Giesen and Dr. Robert James, and brother-in-law Robert Van Giesen.

Marilyn is survived by daughters Jill Van Giesen, Darby McEvilly, and Gayle Trudell, son-in-law Patrick McEvilly, sisters-in-law Arlene Norman and Joyce Van Giesen, grandchildren Sarah Rohlfs (Luke), Caitlin Rosenbach (Michael), Kelsey Reinhold (Michael), Jimmy McEvilly (Heather Colohan), and Ava Coram, great-grandchildren Jude Rohlfs, Wesley Rohlfs, Darby Rosenbach, Lila Reinhold, Connelly Rosenbach, and Francis McEvilly, nieces and nephews.

There will be a memorial service for Marilyn at Kirk in the Hills on Wednesday July 20 at 11 a.m., 1340 West Long Lake Road, Bloomfield Hills.

Memorial donations can be made to:

Good Will (goodwilldetroit.org/donate)

Kirk in the Hills, memo: Food Ministries, 1340 West Long Lake Road, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48302

University of Michigan scholarship assistance for students attending the School of Music, Theater and Dance. Checks to University of Michigan, memo: SMTD Scholarship Fund-302591.

University of Michigan, 3003 South State Street, Suite 8000, Ann Arbor Michigan 48109