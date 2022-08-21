Mark Bogues, 68

Mark William Bogues, of Clarkston, born July 31, 1954, passed away August 20, 2022 at the age of 68 following a long, hard-fought battle with cancer.

Beloved husband of Sandy Bogues (nee: Mersino and formerly Egres).

Father of Jenifer (Ron Chalou) Bogues, Traci (Brad) Haugk, Mike (Sarah) Bogues, Brenda (Zack) Vanek, Lauren Bogues, Andrew Egres, and Anna Egres. Grandfather of Kyle, Ava, Sean, Allie, Carson, Cameron, Bryce, Aubrey, Jaxson, Kallie, Olive, Chelsea, and Cory. Brother of Robert Bogues and Marilyn Tringali. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and in-laws.

Preceded in death by wife Valerie Bogues, parents William and Evelyn Bogues, brothers-in-law Doug Vensel and Robert Tringali, nephews Jason Vensel and Ryan Young, in-laws Don and Vivian Vensel and Harold and Helen Mersino.

Visitation Thursday 4-9 p.m. at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. In state Friday from 10:30 a.m. until time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. at St. Anne Catholic Church, Ortonville. Interment following the service at White Chapel Cemetery, Troy.

Memorial donations welcomed to Shriner’s Hospital for Children.

