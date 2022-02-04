Mark Kelly, 63

Mark Primeau Kelly passed away February 2, 2022 at the age of 63.

He was born in Ypsilanti.

Father of Emily Kelly, brother of Robert (Christina) Conn, Jackie Rostek, Tom (Donna) Kelly, Mary (Brad) Simmons, Robert (Stacy) Kelly, and Michael (Anna) Kelly. Loved by many nieces and nephews. Also survived by his companion and lifelong friend Cheryl Kelly, and his stepfather Robert Schaden.

Preceded in death by his parents William Kelly and Bertha Schaden.

Mark had a passion for photography and wood working as well as an enjoyment for volleyball and astronomy. He was not only an avid fan of Formula One Racing, but he also participated on the course and in the pits.

While Mark was an amazing photographer and loved taking pictures, nothing could compare to the love he had for his family.

Mark spent an incredible amount of time helping and improving the community. He touched many lives through the years of donating blood to Red Cross, delivering food with Meals on Wheels, assisting with Clarkston’s Team RUSH Robotics, and even becoming a member of the Old Newsboys’ Goodfellow Fund of Detroit. He even contributed to Clarkston Cultural Arts with his professional photography.

Clarkston will always be grateful for the impact Mark had on the entire community.

A celebration of life for Mark will take place at Clarkston United Methodist Church, 6600 Waldon Road, on Sunday, Feb. 6 from 2-5 p.m. Please consider donating to the family.

