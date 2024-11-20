Marlene Barbara Rebits Splete, 91

Marlene Barbara Rebits Splete age 91 of Clarkston, formerly of Rochester Hills, passed away November 8, 2024, in Clarkston, Michigan. Marlene was born September 29, 1933, in Detroit, Michigan. She graduated from the University of Michigan, and Oakland University. School Teacher in Michigan, Germany and New York. She is the loving wife of the late Howard Splete, she is survived by her children, Andrew (Kathy) Splete, Charles (Rosann) Splete and Nancy (Jim) Tedder, grandchildren Madison, Parker, Morgan, Caterina, Charlie, J.T., Briggs and Athena, sister Barbette Florence Rebits Mittelsdorf (Fred), Ronald Louis Rebits (Kim), and Aunt of Lea, Brittany, Heidi, Michael.

She ventured out of the norm for her time period. Going away to college and then away to Germany to teach for the Army. She was able to travel Europe, meet her future husband and make lifelong friends.

She enjoyed traveling, the Detroit Tigers, any crafts including, quilting, sewing, painting, drawing and anything else that caught her fancy. She was devoted to family. She enjoyed setting up holiday meals and was tickled when the family surprised her at the Hamlin Pub this September to celebrate her 91st birthday with her signature Beefeater martini on the rocks with 3 anchovy stuffed olives.

A time of sharing will be held Sunday, November 24, 2024 at 11:30 a.m. at the Potere-Modetz Funeral Home, 339 Walnut Blvd, Rochester. the family will receive friends at the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. Contributions in lieu of flowers can be made to The Foundation for Peripheral Neuropathy.

