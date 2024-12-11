Marsha D. Ebaugh, 72

Marsha D. Ebaugh (née Dragan) passed away December 3, 2024 at 72 years of age.

Loving wife of Paul Ebaugh for 48 years; cherished mother of David (Angela) Ebaugh and Stephanie (Ryan) Dettbarn; grandmother of Nathan, Sabina, and Maggie; sister of Michael (Mary) Dragan; preceded in death by her parents, John and Martha (née Perian) Dragan.

Marsha was a graduate of South Lyon High School and Grand Valley State University. She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, White Lake and most recently St. Daniel Catholic Church, Clarkston. She was an active volunteer with Another Way Pregnancy Center in Farmington Hills. Marsha was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed reading; crafts; custom card making and scrapbooking. She especially enjoyed time with her grandchildren and attending her daughter Stephanie’s elementary school concerts. She had a wonderful dry sense of humor that we will all dearly miss.

Funeral mass will be held Monday, Dec. 9 at 11 a.m. at St. Daniel Catholic Church, 7010 Valley Park Dr., Clarkston. In state Monday 10:30 a.m. at church. Family will receive friends Sunday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Coats Funeral Home in Clarkston, 8909 Dixie Hwy. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to Another Way Pregnancy Center, 28552 Orchard Lake Rd STE 300, Farmington Hills, MI 48334.

