Martha A. WILSON

WILSON, Martha A.; of Clarkston; went home to be with her Heavenly Father on June 21, 2019; age 73; preceded in death by her husband James “Jim”, her brother Joseph “Mike” Madison and her parents Joseph & Eileen Madison; mother of Joe (Corey) Wilson and Russell (Theresa) Wilson; “Granny” of Heather (Steve Pocs) Wilson, Tony Wilson, Emily Wilson and many other loved grandchildren and great grandchildren; sister in law of Laura Madison; special aunt of Georgia (Erik) Egner & Anna Madison. Marty retired from Clarkston Community Schools as a media paraprofessional. Friends may visit Oakland Woods Baptist Church, Clarkston on Thursday, June 27th from 3:00 pm-5:00 pm with a Memorial Service at the church at 5:00 pm. Inurnment Lakeview Cemetery, Clarkston. Memorials may be made to Oakland Woods Baptist Church. Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Please leave a memory or condolence on Marty’s online guestbook at www.wintfuneralhome.com