Martha Post, 94

POST

Martha S. Post (Savas), loving wife, aunt and Godmother (Thea and Nouna).

Martha lived her life for 94 years with a warm heart. She lost her last fight with long-running cancer and now will join her family in heaven. She was happily married to Vern Post until his passing in 2013. Her generosity was demonstrated by helping those in need with the many blessings God bestowed upon her. She owned and operated Alexander’s Restaurant until it was sold in the late 1990s and continued in food service with Alexander’s Little Louis until COVID shut it down.

Martha was born in Detroit just prior to the Great Depression to Louis and Sophia Savas. Her parents immigrated from Greece and Martha was the second daughter. Her sisters Nia Nicholas (late Chris) and Rouni Savas preceded her in death, while her beloved brother Mitch Savas (late Cleo) lives in Florida. After living in the same house with their cousins, they moved to Pontiac once they could sustain themselves. Martha was very proud of her Greek heritage. She was an active member and supporter of St. George Greek Orthodox Church. Her faith in God and Christ guided her through her life.

Her many first cousins were more like siblings as they grew up spending most of their free time together. Her sense of family and love for her many nieces, nephews, and godchildren were evident in her life. Martha’s smile and laughter was a direct outcome of this love. She would greet every patron at Alexander’s Restaurant and all her friends with a smile that will be eternal.

She loved to travel and would make annual trips to Las Vegas with family and friends for years. Her trips back to Greece would be filled with building a relationship with her cousin in Thessaloniki, after which Martha would spend hours talking on the phone. May God rest her soul.

Family will receive friends at Lewis E. Wint & Son, Funeral Home, Clarkston, on Tuesday, Aug. 22 from 4-7:30 p.m., with a Trisagion service at 6 p.m. Funeral service will be held Wednesday, Aug. 23 at 10 a.m. at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 43816 Woodward Avenue, Bloomfield Hills. Friends and family may visit after 9:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial tributes can be sent to St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 43816 Woodward Ave, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48302.

Zoe se sas!