Martha White, 74

WHITE

Martha Ann White, of Ortonville, passed away very peacefully on March 6, 2023 at the age of 74.

Mother of Mike White and Mark (Sherry Barnes) White, grandma of Emily (Carson) Kunnen, Dane White and Cali White, sister of Barney Brown, and aunt of Sarah and Wesley.

Preceded in death by her parents Allan and Olga Brown.

Martha retired from Oakland Schools as a secretary.

She was loved by her caregivers at Stonegate Health Campus, Lapeer and Regina’s Adult Foster Care Home, Ortonville.

Martha enjoyed sewing and knitting.

Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with family.

A memorial service will be held at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on Friday, Nov. 3 at 12:30 p.m. Family and friends may visit any time after 11:30 a.m.

Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.

Memorials may be made to Stonegate Health Campus.

Online guestbook wintfuneralhome.com.