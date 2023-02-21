Mary Ann Pappas, 89

Mary Ann Pappas, of Chelsea, formerly of Clarkston and Bay City, passed away on February 20, 2023 at the age of 89.

She born May 31, 1933 in Alpena to Frank and Magdalene Spencer.

Preceded in death by her husband Art and her brother Malcolm Spencer.

Mother of Katie (Bob) Leach, Kit (Teri) Pappas, John (Candace) Pappas, and Mandy (Tom) Higgins, grandmother of Alex, Spencer, MaryClaire, Madeline, Sophia, August, Elizabeth, and Thea.

Mary Ann graduated from Central Michigan University and taught business at Clarkston High School. She lived in Clarkston for over 50 years. Mary Ann was a kind, reliable neighbor and friend. She was an active member at St. Daniel Catholic Church until moving to Chelsea in 2014 where she was an active resident of Silver Maples Retirement Community.

Memorial mass Saturday, March 18 at 11 a.m. at St. Daniel Catholic Church, Clarkston, with visiting directly at the church at 10:30 a.m. Private interment at Lakeview Cemetery, Clarkston.

Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.

Memorials may be made to Clarkston Independence District Library.

