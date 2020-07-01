Mary Burge, 62

Mary E. Burge (nee Keller) of Burton, surrounded by her loving family, passed peacefully June 30, 2020 at 62 years of age.

Loving mother of Adrian (Jake) Lonteen, dear grandmother of Ava and Jacob, cherished daughter of Marjorie and the late William R. Keller, dear sister of Bill (Lisa) Keller, Laura (Randy) Keller-Wolf, Noreen Keller, Ron (Tracey) Keller, Cindy (Paul) Vermeesch, Eileen (Vince) Cianciolo, and Amy (Dan Runge) Keller.

Survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Mary was a 1975 graduate of Clarkston High School.

She worked hard raising her daughter and would eventually enjoy the northern Michigan life in Petoskey and Harbor Springs always close to the water she loved.

At heart, a true northern Michigan girl.

Mary had a wonderful, witty sense of humor with a love of music and dancing. Her smile will be dearly missed by all who loved her.

A private gathering will be held.

Arrangements entrusted to Coats Funeral Home, Waterford.

