Mary Firetto, 74

FIRETTO

Mary K. Urbin Firetto, of Lake Orion, formerly of Clarkston, passed away on Feb. 11, 2024, at the age of 74.

Born Nov. 6, 1949 in Detroit to George and Frances Urbin.

Wife of John Firetto for 44 years, sister of the late George (Vicky) Urbin Jr., Janice (Richard) Gloger, Nancy (Timothy) Low, the late Theresa (J. Michael) O’Dell, Thomas (Suzanne) Urbin, and the late Roy Urbin, and sister-in-law of Rosalie (Steve) Palmgren and Dominic Firetto. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and many friends.

Mary graduated in 1967 from Finney High School in Detroit. She earned a computer science degree from Macomb Community College and had worked as a nutrition assessor for the Older Persons Commission in Rochester. She enjoyed traveling, cooking, attending concerts, and time spent at the beach. Mary collected miniatures and stamps. She was talented at crocheting and creating jewelry. She loved music and playing cards, especially with her neighborhood euchre club. Mary loved animals, especially their cat Sophie.

Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston, on March 2 at 3 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 4 p.m.

Interment at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly.

Memorials may be made to the American Lung Association of Michigan.

