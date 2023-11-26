Mary Halpin, 89

HALPIN

Mary E. Halpin passed away on Nov. 25, 2023 at the age of 89.

Born to Thomas and Grace Freegard in Pontiac on Feb. 16, 1934.

Wife of Charles “Chuck” for 69 years, mother of Anne (late Michael) Campbell, late Michael Halpin, Christine (Dr. John) Jamnik, Patricia (Shawn Carver) Halpin, Thomas (Julie) Halpin, and John (Lori) Halpin, grandma of Sara (Jay) Parker, Daniel (Rachael) Campbell, Andrew (Elizabeth) Eisenberg, Matthew (Emily) Jamnik, Patrick Jamnik, Maureen, Lauren, Claire, and Liam Halpin, great-grandma of Ethan, Annabelle, Lucy, Grace, and Josephine, and sister of William (Scott) Freegard.

Cremation services entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Memorial mass Thursday, Nov. 30 at 2 p.m. at St. Daniel Catholic Church, Clarkston with 1 p.m. visiting at church. Private inurnment at Lakeview Cemetery, Clarkston.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Online guestbook wintfuneralhome.com.