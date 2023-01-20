Mary Jo Reid, 83

Mary Jo Reid, of Clarkston, passed away on January 18, 2023 at the age of 83.

Preceded in death by her husband Vernon C. and granddaughter Terry. Loving mother of Vince (Cathy) Bell and Margaret “Micki” (Dick) Ward. Proud grandma of Tom, Jennifer (Tony) Stephen, Jessica (Nathan) Tribbey, Tiffany, and Lauryn (Justin). Great-grandma of Mackenzie, Haley, Cody, Mason, and Jacob. Dearest sister of Patty (Clifford) Moore, Jim (Margaret) Jelsch, and Ronald (Donna) Whalen. Also survived by the love of her later life, Ron Pointer.

Family and friends may visit on Monday, January 23 from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Funeral service at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Private interment at Ottawa Park Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Michigan Humane Society.

