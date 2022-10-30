Mary Lou Mulgren, 87

Mary Lou Mulgren, of Clarkston, passed away October 28, 2022 at the age of 87.

She was born August 16, 1935 in Bay City to John “Gus” and Marion Ralph.

Preceded in death by her first husband John Putnam, daughter Cheryl (Putnam) Landry, and second husband Dean Mulgren. Also preceded in death by sisters Pat, Barb, and Molly.

Survived by loving sister Marjorie Reinhardt (Dick), son-in-law Stephen Landry, special aunt of Randy and Kathleen Annala, sister-in-law of the late Ray and Arlene Annala. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, friends, and extended family members.

Mary Lou loved dogs, especially her recent companion “Sunny.” She was a member at St. Daniel Catholic Church and enjoyed spending time at the cabin in Ishpeming.

Memorial service on Wednesday, November 9, at 12:30 p.m. with visitation at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston at 11:30 a.m. A private inurnment at Lakeview Cemetery, Clarkston, will follow.

Memorials may be made to ASPCA (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals).

