Mary M. Clark, 51

Mary M. Clark of Clarkston; passed away on October 31, 2024; age 51.

Loving wife to her husband Chris for 25 years. Beloved mother of Garrett (Aubry) Burton and Jacob Clark. Proud grandmother of Bronson Burton. Sister of Amanda Black and Donavan Davis. Daughter-in-law of John P. and Helene Clark. Sister-in-law of Cary (Amanda) Clark and Collin Clark.

Preceded in death by her parents Martin Rahja and Peggy Davis.

Mary loved to cook, watch television, garden and travel, especially to the Caribbean and Europe. She enjoyed hosting parties for family and friends. Mary gave special care to her beloved dogs, Sadie, Bella, and Luna. Most of all, Mary loved spending time with her family.

Memorial visitation Nov. 6 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Memorial Service at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Memorials may be made to Susan G. Komen for the Cure.

Please leave a memory or condolence at the online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com