Mary Miller, 85

Mary Susan Miller, of Davison, formerly of Clarkston, passed away on January 18, 2022 at the age of 85.

Mary was born April 1, 1936.

Mary is now our special angel. She embraced life to its fullest and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandma, friend, mentor, and matriarch whose caring spirit and unwavering determination touched those around her.

Mary retired at age 57 from a career in real estate as a sales associates/broker for Max Broock Inc. In 2020, at the age of 85, Mary decided to run for public office and was elected to the position of Davison Township clerk. She made history for being the oldest elected Republican township clerk in Genesee County history.

While accomplished in her career and public service endeavors, Mary often said that her best smiles came from seeing her family’s happy interactions and life accomplishments. Thinking back on her proudest moments, she said holding her newborn daughters and attending family graduations were at the top of her list.

When it came to activities, Mary loved to read and do puzzles. She was an avid golfer, bridge player, and enthusiastic sports fan. Her family and friends enjoyed the meals that came out of “Mary’s Kitchen.”

Survivors include husband Thomas J. Miller, daughter, Dede Anderson, daughter and son-in-law Laurie (Robert) Renchik, grandchildren Courtney (John) Gallagher, Jason (Mallory) Hunt, Mark (Megan) Anderson, Megan Anderson, and Luke Renchik, and great-grandchildren Rylee Hunt, Nixon Hunt, Lennon Hunt, and Grant Gallagher.

A memorial service will be held at Davison United Methodist Church on February 5, 2022 at 11 a.m.

Arrangements entrusted to Hill Funeral Home, Grand Blanc.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.hillfh.com for the Miller family.