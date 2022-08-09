Maryann Rock, 72

Maryann Victoria Rock, of Clarkston, danced into the Lord’s arms on August 8, 2022 at the age of 72.

Born in Hamtramck, Maryann met her childhood crush, soulmate and husband, Gary, at the young age of 12. Together, they treated every day like an adventure – spontaneous road trips to Mackinac, countless days spent at Walter’s Beach in West Bloomfield and weekends canoeing at Proud Lake.

Maryann approached every day as an opportunity to celebrate life along with the wonderful and unpredictable surprises that accompany it. Always the first to volunteer in hosting a party, celebrate a milestone, Maryann perfected the art of entertaining. Sports banquets, bridal showers, graduation parties and formal holiday dinner parties were no match for her perfectly considered details.

She adored her Our Lady of the Lakes family. Volunteering to teach catechism, countless hours doling out elementary school lunches and along with her husband Gary, taught pre-marriage classes in their home. These were just a few of the selfless tasks Maryann took pride in.

Preceded in death by her parents, John and Victoria Cech, along with her three brothers Richard, John, and Robert Cech. Maryann is survived by her husband of 52 years, Gary, and their four children, John (Karen) Rock, Andrea (Darren) Green, Mary Beth (Matthew) St. Louis, and Katherine (Daniel) Konczal. Also survived by Maryann are her brightest lights, her grandchildren, Adam, Victoria, Elizabeth, Chloe, Sean, and Annabelle.

The only job Maryann adored more than being a mother was being a grandmother. A visit to grandma’s house was a promise of your favorite, fresh baked goods waiting for you, a perfectly captive audience to your latest extra-curricular accomplishment and you may even catch a glimpse of grandma and grandpa sneaking a little dance while making dinner in the kitchen.

Determined to make every milestone and holiday as unforgettable as it could be, there were no lengths she wouldn’t go to in order to achieve the perfect event. Carefully thought-out menus, surprise birthday party invitations, Christmas decorations and proper picnic settings for any of the numerous outdoor events held by their most loved automobile owner’s club, Maryann was a stickler for details, but she didn’t sweat the small stuff. She never desired the focus to be on her. She always wanted to hear how YOU were doing and what YOU had going on in life. Her listening skills were on point and advice was somehow exactly what you needed to hear.

Maryann had a magical way about her, and we were lucky to call her wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.

Visitation will be at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on Thursday, September 1, from 4-8 p.m. Memorial mass to be held at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, Waterford, on Friday, September 2 at 10 a.m. with visiting at the church at 9:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place,

Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

